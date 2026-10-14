Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Ranabaali' cleared for release with U/A certificate

Hyderabad, Oct 14 (IANS) The Central Board of Film Certification has now cleared director Rahul Sankrityan's eagerly awaited period film, 'Ranabaali', featuring actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, for release with a 'U/A' certificate.

Mythri Movie Makers, which has produced the film, took to its social media timelines to share the update. It wrote, " A story that survived generations. A legend that deserves to be witnessed. This October 16th, On the biggest screens, be part of correcting our history in an epic experience. #Ranabaali — U/A Certified. Book your tickets. Witness the legend.GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 16.10.26. #NeverForget #RanabaaliOnOct16th."

The film has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs and is one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year.

The film, which is slated to hit screens the world over on October 16 this year, was originally scheduled to hit screens on September 11 this year.

For the unaware, Vijay Deverakonda essays the role of Ranabaali, while Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife Jayamma in the film. Arnold Vosloo, best known for his work in 'The Mummy', plays the antagonist Sir Theodore Hector.

'Ranabaali' has been produced on a grand scale by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, with T-Series presenting the film. The movie is set against a British-era backdrop and is being made as a period action drama. Set in the 19th century, the film is based on real historical events that took place between 1854 and 1878, and is being mounted as a massive pan-India project.

Sources claim 'Ranabaali' is inspired by real incidents from the 1850s that never found space in mainstream history books. They say it will be based on real incidents in the time period of 1850-1900 and that the film will look to showcase incidents that the British misrepresented in history.

Sources have also pointed out that Ranabaali will not be a biopic, and not a textbook retelling but will be a cinematic reconstruction of an era built from multiple real accounts, oral histories, and suppressed records.

After 'Geetha Govindam' and 'Dear Comrade', 'Ranabaali' will be the third film in which Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will be seen appearing together as a pair.

--IANS

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