Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna meet CM Thalapathy Vijay, discuss 'life, work & the world'

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Beloved couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna meet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thalapathy Vijay. The 'Arjun Reddy' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared some pictures from the meeting.

In the first pic, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika posed with the Chief Minister for a happy pic. Following this was a still of the three indulging in a fun discussion.

In the last photo, the 'Liger' actor was seen hugging the actor-turned-politician, while Rashmika can be seen smiling at the two.

In the post, VD revealed that he and Rashmika discussed 'life, work and the world' with the CM.

"Had the most beautiful time with the dearest Thalapathy Vijay Sir. Even after a long day he received us with so much love and shared such personal insights into life, work and the world. One meeting and sir is already a favourite (red heart emoji) Until next time, My love and respect. Vijay Deverakonda :)," he published on the photo-sharing app.

Rashmika also treated the netizens to some more glimpses from the meet and expressed her admiration for Thalapathy Vijay.

Reflecting on her journey from being a fangirl to the 'Beast' actor to a co-star, she penned the caption, "After such a long time, went to meet @actorvijay sir. From fangirling him for longer than I can remember to having the opportunity to work with sir to today admiring him for the Chief Minister he is! His journey is nothing short of incredible! Biggest love and best wishes to you always sir! (sic)."

For those who do not know, Rashmika shared screen space with Thalapathy Vijay in the 2023 release 'Varisu'. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the project has been backed by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema.

On the other hand, Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Deverakonda have not come together for a project.

--IANS

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