Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna celebrate their first Dussehra together

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna marked their first Dussehra together.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Arjun Reddy’ actor shared festive moments and extended warm wishes to their fans on the occasion. Vijay shared a series of photographs featuring him posing alongside Rashmika. In the first picture, the actor is seen smiling with his hand resting on Rashmika’s shoulder. The couple looked elegant in traditional attire, with Vijay wearing a white kurta and dhoti, while Rashmika looked graceful in a maroon saree paired with gold jewellery.

In another set of pictures, Vijay could be seen wearing a yellow kurta, while the ‘Animal’ actor looked stunning in a blue saree. She completed her look with a long necklace and earrings. Mandanna styled her hair in a high bun.

For the caption, the ‘Dear Comrade’ actor wrote, “Happy Dusseraaa to all of you my lovely Peopleeee. Good will always win over Evil. That is nature's law. May the Goddesses blessings protect us all. Biggest hugs and love.”

Vijay also shared a video from the celebrations, in which he and Rashmika were seen celebrating Dussehra together.

Vijay Deverakonda celebrated Dussehra amid the release of his period action drama Ranabaali, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Arnold Vosloo. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the pan-India film hit theatres on October 16.

As part of the festive celebrations, the film’s team hosted 100 lucky fans on October 19 at the film’s sets in Singanamala, where Vijay and Rashmika joined them for the special occasion.

Ahead of the film’s release, Vijay and Rashmika also visited the Tirumala temple to seek blessings.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are set to appear together on the ninth season of “Koffee With Karan.” In a recently released promo, Rashmika revealed that she pursued Vijay for an entire year and proposed to him several times before he finally agreed.

--IANS

ps/