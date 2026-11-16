Trapped in love affair by Pakistani handler, Punjab woman lures boyfriend to blast train in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Nov 16 (IANS) A romantic relationship allegedly became the entry point to a terror conspiracy aimed at derailing a passenger train in Rajasthan. A Pakistani handler reportedly lured a divorced woman into a ‘love trap’, promised her money and recruited her to plant explosives on a railway track. She, in turn, allegedly involved her boyfriend by promising him money and marriage.

The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested two suspects, including a 21-year-old woman, in connection with the November 3 blast on the Anupgarh-Suratgarh railway line in Sri Ganganagar district.

The accused allegedly received Rs 2.23 lakh from their Pakistani handlers and were trained through video calls to plant and detonate improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

ATS Additional Director General Dinesh M.N. said the conspiracy was allegedly orchestrated at the direction of Pakistan's ISI, with the objective of blowing up a passenger train. However, a timing error meant that the explosives detonated nearly 30 minutes after the train had passed, averting a possible major disaster.

The ATS arrested Mahakdeep Kaur (21) and Devendra Singh (23), both residents of Gurdaspur in Punjab. They were produced before the Additional Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate No. 2 on Sunday and remanded to eight days of police custody.

According to the ATS investigation, Mahakdeep's alleged involvement began through a contact provided by her former husband, Karan.

Mahakdeep had married Karan around two years ago, but the marriage ended in divorce on December 24, 2024. In February 2025, Karan was jailed in a heroin smuggling case. During a visit to the prison, he allegedly gave Mahakdeep the phone number of a Pakistani-based smuggler known as Lovely, through whom she could arrange money.

Mahakdeep subsequently established contact with Lovely, who introduced her to an associate identified as Shah. The latter allegedly cultivated a romantic relationship with her and gradually persuaded her to carry out an explosion on a railway track in return for money.

Shah then allegedly introduced Mahakdeep and her boyfriend, Devendra, to another Pakistani-based associate, described as his uncle, through a video call. The handler assigned them the task of planting an IED and later provided instructions through video calls on preparing and setting a time bomb.

Investigators said Mahakdeep brought Devendra into the conspiracy. The two had known each other since their Class 12 days and were reportedly in a relationship.

According to the ATS, Mahakdeep promised Devendra money and marriage to persuade him to participate in the operation. The Pakistani handler allegedly paid the couple a total of Rs 2.23 lakh, including Rs 1 lakh in cash and the remaining amount through online transfers. The couple was also allegedly given instructions about where to collect the explosives and how to plant them on the railway track.

The ATS said the two suspects first travelled to Vijaynagar in Sri Ganganagar district on October 6 to collect explosives from a designated location. However, they returned empty-handed after failing to find the consignment. They reportedly returned to the region on October 12-13 and planted two time bombs on the railway track between Ramsinghpur and Vijaynagar. However, the explosives did not detonate because of broken wires and technical problems.

After contacting a local person to ascertain whether the blast had occurred, they realised that the attempt had failed. When they informed their Pakistani handler, he allegedly reprimanded them. The third attempt was made on November 3.

The accused reportedly arrived in Sri Ganganagar on October 30 and stayed at a hotel. According to investigators, they subsequently collected explosives delivered through a drone drop near the Punjab border.

After failing to execute the plan on November 1 and 2, they allegedly planted a time bomb near 50 GB village on the evening of November 3 and fled towards Punjab. At around 9.45 p.m., a powerful explosion rocked the railway track. The blast created a crater between the tracks and damaged two railway sleepers, disrupting train movement for nearly 10 hours. The train had already passed the spot by the time the explosives detonated.

Dinesh M.N. said the ATS analysed more than five lakh mobile data records and over 200 CCTV clips to identify the suspects. With assistance from the Amritsar CI Cell and Gurdaspur SP, the team eventually traced and arrested the duo in the Kalanaur police station area in Punjab.

During the operation, investigators recovered Rs 30,000 in cash, two foreign-made pistols and 40 cartridges bearing the stamp of the Pakistan Ordnance Factory.

The ATS also suspects that the network is part of a wider recruitment strategy being used by Pakistan-based operatives.

According to Dinesh M.N., an individual identified as Shahzad Bhatti emerged as an active threat following Operation Sindoor and has allegedly been targeting Indian youth through a model involving monetary inducements and online instructions for carrying out criminal activities.

The ADG said the handlers were particularly targeting divorced or single women, using romantic overtures and financial promises to draw them into their network.

He cited another case involving a divorced woman, Babita, who was allegedly approached in a similar manner and subsequently arrested by the ATS.

Bikaner IG Omprakash and Sri Ganganagar SP Harishankar said Pakistan-based handlers were exploiting linguistic, cultural and family connections between the border districts of Punjab and Rajasthan. Districts such as Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran and Fazilka share cultural and linguistic similarities with Sri Ganganagar, making it easier for handlers to establish contact with local residents, police officials said.

Investigators are also questioning the cab driver who allegedly transported the accused during their movements in the region. Families say they knew nothing about the alleged activities. While investigators piece together the alleged terror network, the families of the two arrested suspects have expressed shock, claiming they were unaware of their activities.

Mahakdeep's mother, Sarabjit Kaur, said her daughter had completed her education up to Class 12 and had married of her own choice before the relationship ended in divorce. Her father, Tirlok Singh, said the family learnt about her alleged involvement only when the police arrived at their house.

Devendra's mother, Baljit Kaur, and aunt, Sukhwinder Kaur, said he had also studied up to Class 12 and was in a relationship with Mahakdeep.

According to his aunt, Devendra left home two days before the November 3 blast, saying he was going to Delhi. He returned three days after the explosion.

She claimed Mahakdeep had promised him Rs 1 lakh, which he was allegedly going to collect. His mother, however, recalled that he had told the family he was going to Amritsar to bring a motorcycle. He returned home on November 7-8, following which the police arrived and took him into custody.

The families' accounts have added another dimension to the investigation, which is now examining how personal relationships, financial inducements and online communication were allegedly used to recruit young people into a cross-border conspiracy.

The ATS is continuing its investigation to establish the complete network, identify the handlers and trace the movement of explosives and money.

--IANS

arc/dpb