Vijay Deverakonda drops the 'F' bomb on those criticising his relationship with Rashmika

Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) After Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda has also reacted to the trolls calling him a red flag after their appearance on a recent episode of 'Koffee With Karan Season 9'. In his latest social media post, he shared that Rashmika is his 'Best friend'.

The 'Arjun Reddy' actor assured that they both remain extremely happy in their marriage.

His post went, "My best friend, my wife, my woman. One of the most beautiful parts of my life that I got absolutely right (red heart emoji) For all those concerned, We are both gloriously happy. I am blessed. If its me and her against the world - so be it (red heart emoji) Big love to all those who celebrate love and the simplicity of living happily. (red heart emoji) (sic)"

Vijay also made it clear that he does not have any kindness or respect for those who criticise his relationship with Rashmika.

"Now, with absolutely no intended kindness or respect, everyone else can go f**k themselves. :)) Deverakonda Vijay Sai," he added.

Prior to this, Rashmika shared a long post on her official Insta handle, saying that she is obsessed with the man she has decided to marry.

Revealing the truth behind her proposing to Vijay for an entire year, she penned, "But neither of us was looking for a grand proposal.

The conversation was about him wanting both of us to take the time and space to understand each other, to be sure that despite all the highs and lows, the joys and stresses of life, this was what we wanted and the right time for it. And we did. We chose each other."

Rashmika added that Vijay is by her side during her challenging times, when no one else is.

The 'Animal' actress also shared that for her, feminism means having the freedom to choose one's own life and take charge of it.

"I took charge of mine and it rewarded me with immense love," she wrote.

--IANS

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