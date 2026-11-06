Vijay Antony's 'Appa Kutty' cleared for release with U/A certificate

Chennai, Nov 6 (IANS) The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared actor, composer, editor, and filmmaker Vijay Antony's next emotionally rich, content-driven film 'Appa Kutty', for release with an U/A certificate.

Taking to his X timeline to make the announcement, actor Vijay Antony wrote, "Thank you Censor board for your dutiful work. Written & Directed by: @mumaran1. A @Vijayantony Musical."

The poster he shared on the occasion made it clear that the film had been certified U/A.

The film is slated to hit screens on November 20 this year. It may be recalled that the film was originally scheduled to hit screens on October 16 this year. However, it's release was first postponed to November 6 for the festival of Deepavali and then further pushed to November 20.

Sources close to the unit of the film had disclosed to IANS earlier that the film would be an action family drama that will beautifully blend emotions, relationships, and intense moments while exploring the deeply rooted bond between a father and his daughter.

It may be recalled that Vijay Antony had shared the first look poster of the film some days ago on his social media timelines. He had then said, "A scarred face. A safe shoulder. Sometimes, that’s all love looks like. Here’s the first look of #AppaKutty and #NannaKutty. Written & directed by @mumaran1. A @Vijayantony musical."

Sources claim that director Mu. Maran, who is known for delivering stories that are emotionally engaging and socially relatable, had crafted 'Appa Kutty' as a gripping entertainer packed with action, emotions, family sentiments, and powerful dramatic moments that will resonate strongly with audiences. The film is expected to strike a strong emotional chord while also offering thrilling and engaging cinematic moments throughout its narrative.

Vijay Antony, who has consistently balanced commercial success with meaningful storytelling, will be seen in a role that is expected to showcase both emotional depth and action-driven intensity. Apart from Vijay Antony, the film will also feature a strong ensemble cast including Preethi Asrani, Lithanya, Bagavathi Perumal (Baks), Haripriya Isai, Aruvi Madhan, Chitra Lakshmanan, Sreeja Ravi, Vettai Muthukumar, Jensan Diwakar, Muruganantham, Munnar Ramesh, Lissy Antony, Kumar Natarajan, Vijayan, Praveena, Haritha, and Haripriya in pivotal roles.

The film is backed by a strong technical team. Music for the film has been scored by actor Vijay Antony, who has also taken upon himself the task of editing the film. Cinematography for the film is by Rajeev Rajendran while production design is by A. Raja. Costumes for the film are by G. Anusha Meenakshi and stunts are by Rajasekar.

--IANS

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