Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who has become a rage on Instagram, took a trip down the memory lane as he shared throwback pictures.

On Friday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared old magazine covers featuring him in various outfits, and styles.

He also penned a long note in the caption, and spoke about the memories attached to the pictures as they capture him across the fabric of time.

He wrote, “A little trip (actually, a DeLorean time travel ride) down memory lane! Came across some of my old magazine covers from over the years, quite a few memories attached to these. Different times, different looks and a few things that haven't changed much”.

The apparently deleted the post, and reposted it but the netizens were quick to catch it. One user commented, “Why delete and post it again what’s wrong?”

The actor actively responded to the comment as he furnished the reason behind the same. He wrote, “sorry ! Good question .. something wrong with the way the song was playing , should have left it ..but wanted to fix it (sic)”.

Another user wrote, “I like how you deleted the post and posted it again. Because you are an unbothered king and its your account. I like how the aura is spread across your social media management team”.

A 3rd user wrote, “You literally make our day with your posts. Never stop doing this, please”.

Another user wrote, “You know how they say millennials should start posting like the early 2000s…yeah , he is doing just that. Making the internet fun again”.

Saif has been ruling Instagram since his late arrival on the app. The actor keeps posting bits from his life, and past, and boasts of an account that scores high on aesthetics.

--IANS

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