Taipei, Nov 27 (IANS) Selective, structured cooperation on Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference (FIMI) between Taiwan and the European Union (EU) would be strategically valuable for both sides and is increasingly needed, a report has detailed citing that though some collaboration between Europe and Taipei exists, the architecture for meaningful cooperation remains underdeveloped.

Taiwan remains at the forefront of a challenge that is faced by countries around the world. After facing over 2,400 disinformation attacks per day, Taiwan has spent years developing an architecture against Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference (FIMI) that remains among the most sophisticated in existence. Likewise, Europe has invested in developing institutional infrastructure against structurally similar campaigns from overlapping authoritarian actors, according to a report in 'The National Interest'.

"What neither side has done is fully leverage what the other offers. Europe brings institutional depth: it operates the EEAS FIMI framework, EUvsDisinfo, and a Rapid Alert System connecting member states and G7 partners. Taiwan brings frontline experience against the world’s most capable information operation actor, as well as a civil society ecosystem purpose-built to counter it. As Chinese and Russian influence actors increasingly coordinate across both theaters, the case for connecting the two architectures has only grown stronger," wrote Michael Magill, who works in international trade policy at the US International Trade Commission.

The European External Action Service (EEAS) East StratCom Task Force manages EUvsDisinfo, a database of over 16,000 documented cases of foreign disinformation. In addition, EUvsDisinfo provides a unified nomenclature that standardises how member states describe FIMI, allow coordinated responses through the G7 Rapid Response Mechanism and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) channels.

Apart from the EU-level framework, individual member states offer models that are substantial in terms of Taiwan's context. Finland's media literacy programme has made Finnish citizens most resilient to disinformation in the world. Estonia has treated national identity and historical memory as tools of psychological resilience against adversary narratives.

China's effort to isolate Taiwan internationally is one of the most significant hindrances to cooperation between the EU and Taiwan. By economic and multilateral leverage, China has been able to pressurise countries to restrict cooperation with Taiwan and EU policy demonstrates this reality in the 'One China' policy, which excludes security cooperation with Taiwan. However, FIMI cooperation, considered a shared objective by the EEAS and the European Parliament, is not the same as security cooperation.

According to the report, for FIMI cooperation, Taiwan and Europe have three options, with one being a civil society channel, which means no government-to-government security language and has the lowest political risk for both sides. The second option is a more structured approach that works through frontline EU member states with strong Taiwan relationships and high FIMI threat exposure.

In this option, the two sides would establish regular practitioner exchanges, embedding Taiwanese CSO analysts in European fact-checking operations and vice versa, and build on the European Parliament INGE committee’s 2021 Taiwan visit to create an annual EU Parliament–Taiwan Legislative Yuan dialogue on information integrity, Magill wrote in The National Interest.

The third option reframes FIMI cooperation as economic security — protecting shared semiconductor and supply chain ecosystems from narrative attacks and offering Europe and Taiwan a politically defensible rationale beyond democratic values alone.

--IANS

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