Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) FMCG major Nestle India has received a demand notice of Rs 36.36 lakh from the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), including damages and a penalty exceeding Rs 20 lakh for the period between 2012 and 2019, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

According to the filing, the order was issued by the Regional Office of EPFO, Mysuru, under Sections 7Q and 14B of the Employees' Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952.

"Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 read with sub-para 20 of Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the Listing Regulations, we hereby submit that the company is in receipt of an Order from the Regional Office of Employees’ Provident

Fund Organization, Mysuru-19," it said.

The total demand amounts to Rs 36,36,548, of which Rs 20,09,516 relates to damages and penalty under the company's provident fund code for the period 2012-2019.

"The company has received an order from the Regional Office of Employees’ Provident Fund Organization demanding an amount of Rs 36,36,548 which includes an amount of Rs 20,09,516 on account of damages/penalty for the period of 2012-2019 under PF Code KNMYS0011967000," it added in its exchange filing.

Nestle India said it received the order on November 26, 2026, and added that the demand would not have any material impact on its financial position, operations or other business activities.

"There is no material impact on financials, operations or other activities of the Company on account of the Order mentioned above," the firm stated.

Under Section 7Q of the EPF Act, employers are required to pay interest on outstanding dues under the Act, while Section 14B empowers the EPFO to levy damages as a penalty in cases involving defaults in provident fund contributions and other statutory payments.

Nestle India is among the country's largest food and beverage companies, with brands such as Maggi, Nescafe, KitKat, Milkmaid and Everyday in its portfolio.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,316.90 on the BSE in afternoon trade, down 0.29 per cent from the previous close.

--IANS

pk