Nagpur, Nov 27 (IANS) India left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Harsh Dubey has returned to Vidarbha’s squad for the Super League stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, with Atharva Taide set to lead the side in their backyard.

The senior selection committee of the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) has named an 18-member squad for the Super League stage, which will run from November 30 to December 6. Vidarbha head into the Super League in fine form.

They went through the group stage in Kolkata without a defeat and won six games, with one ending in no-result due to rain, to finish on 26 points. They were second in Elite Group D and level on points with Mumbai but behind them on net run rate.

That record will count for little now, though. Every side starts the Super League afresh, with no points or net run rate carried over from the Elite group stage. Vidarbha have been drawn in Group A with Baroda, Delhi and Kerala, while Andhra Pradesh, Mumbai, Punjab and Rajasthan make up Group B.

The group matches will be played from November 30 to December 4 across two venues - the VCA Stadium in Jamtha and the VCA Ground in Civil Lines. Each team will face the other three in its group once. Only the two group winners will go through to the final, to be played at Jamtha on December 6, with net run rate separating any sides that finish level on points.

Dubey's return is the only change to the previous group, with Mandar Ghodmare making way for him. Ghodmare has been moved to Vidarbha's under-23 men's side, which begins its own T20 campaign in Jaipur on December 1.

Dubey, who’s coming off being a part of India A team reaching semi-final in Men’s Rising Stars Asia Cup in Doha, gives Vidarbha an experienced spin option for the business end of the competition.

His fellow India A team-mates, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Tanush Kotian, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav and Ayush Badoni are also expected to join their respective state teams for the Super League stage. India’s T20I captain Shreyas Iyer is also likely to join Mumbai for the Super League part of the competition after a break post the white-ball tour of New Zealand.

Vidarbha squad: Atharva Taide (captain), Aman Mokhade, Danish Malewar, Shubham Dubey, R. Samarth, Varun Bisht, Yash Kadam, Yash Rathod, Harsh Dubey, Vedant Jajoo, Adhyayan Daga, Parth Rekhade, Nachiket Bhute, Yash Thakur, Praful Hinge, Saurabh Dubey, Darshan Nalkande, Abhishek Agrawal.

--IANS

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