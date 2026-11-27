New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Sri Lanka on Friday acknowledged the "important role" being played by New Delhi in maintaining Colombo's diplomatic relations with the wider international community while noting that as many as 99 Ambassadors and High Commissioners to the island nation are based in the Indian capital, the High Commission (HC) of Sri Lanka in India said.

The High Commission highlighted two New Delhi-based envoys recently presenting their Letters of Credence to Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

"Two New Delhi-based envoys presented their Letters of Credence to H.E. President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo on 17 November 2026," the High Commission stated in a release.

The newly-appointed envoys are Laos' Ambassador Vithaya Xayavong and Namibia's High Commissioner Wing Commander Alex L. Tukuhupwele (Retd.), both of whom are based in New Delhi and represent their respective countries in Sri Lanka.

"They are among the ninety-nine (99) Ambassadors and High Commissioners to Sri Lanka who are based in New Delhi, highlighting the important role of the Indian capital in Sri Lanka's diplomatic relations with the wider international community," the Lankan HC added.

The High Commission, in coordination with Sri Lanka's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, facilitated the arrangements for the presentation of credentials by the two envoys.

"The High Commission of Sri Lanka in India provides consular services, promotes bilateral relations, and supports Sri Lankan citizens and visitors, while fostering cooperation in trade, tourism, and cultural exchange between the two countries," it stated.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath on Friday attended the 25th Council of Ministers (COM) meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) in New Delhi, where he recalled External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar's 2023 visit to Colombo, when the latter had described the Indian Ocean as a free, open and inclusive space.

"When you joined us in Colombo in 2023, Dr Jaishankar, who spoke of the Indian Ocean as a free, open, and inclusive space. Today, you lead us under the theme of innovation, openness, resilience, and adaptability in the Indian Ocean region. It could not be more fitting for the challenges our region faces," he said.

Herath also thanked the Indian government for the warm welcome and the arrangements made for the meeting, while expressing confidence in working closely with India and Mauritius under IORA's troika.

–IANS

ksk/as