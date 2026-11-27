Islamabad, Nov 27 (IANS) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Gohar Ali Khan on Friday condemned the attempts being made to detain Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and block his route to attend the convention in Sargodha. Terming the moves as "undemocratic", Khan stressed that such actions harm democracy, increase tension and hatred in society.

Khan demanded the release of Rehman if he was in custody. He also called for the release of Rehman's brother and all JUI-F workers and Members of Parliament.

"The attempt to take JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman into custody, blocking his route to prevent him from attending the convention in Sargodha, and the arrests or detention of his brother, workers and members of parliament are condemnable. These are undemocratic measures. They harm democracy and increase tension and hatred in society. Dialogue, dissent and peaceful protest are part of every democratic society," Khan wrote on X.

"I demand that if Maulana Sahib is in custody, he be released immediately. His brother and all JUI-F workers and members of parliament in custody should also be released immediately. I appeal for practical steps to be taken to reduce tensions," he added.

Khan's statement comes as JUI-F Information Deputy Secretary for Lahore, Hafiz Zain, claimed that Fazlur Rehman had been arrested near Thokar Niaz Baig in Lahore, Pakistan's leading Geo News reported. However, Lahore police denied the arrest.

The conflicting statements emerged amid tensions regarding the JUI-F protests and restrictions on the party's planned events in Punjab. Earlier, the JUI-F had claimed that restrictions were imposed on Rehman's movement in Lahore, prompting the party to file a plea in the Lahore High Court over his alleged confinement and requesting the court to order his recovery. However, police denied detaining or formally placing Rehman under house arrest.

In the plea filed in the Lahore High Court, the petitioner said that police cordoned off the JUI-F chief's residence and restricted his movement, effectively placing him under house arrest. The party contended that Rehman was scheduled to attend an all-parties conference (APC) organised by the Lahore High Court Bar Association.

Tensions have escalated between Rehman and Pakistan's federal government since October, especially after he criticised the authorities' decision to impose Governor's rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Last week, government security was withdrawn from Rehman and his family's residences in Islamabad and Dera Ismail Khan, Geo News reported.

Furthermore, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned Rehman's son and Pakistan's former federal communications minister, Asad Mahmood, over alleged irregularities in appointments at Pakistan Post during his 2022-2023 tenure.

--IANS

akl/as