Vignesh Shivan tells Nayanthara: Behind every smile of our children, there’s your love quietly working day and night!

Chennai, May 10 (IANS) Director Vignesh Shivan, who is also the husband of actress Nayanthara, on the occasion of Mother's Day on Sunday penned a heartfelt post lauding Nayanthara for the way she had made their children the centre of her universe.

Taking to his Instagram page to pen the post, he wrote, "Behind every smile of our children there’s your love quietly working day and night. The most beautiful thing about you is not just how hard you work… it’s how u made our kids feel like the center of your universe. That kind of love is rare and soo deep. I love how you love our children through it all. Happy Mother’s Day. @nayanthara my uyir + my ulagam."

Nayanthara has backed Vignesh Shivan in all his projects. In fact, the actress was the producer of Vignesh Shivan's latest film, 'Love Insurance Kompany'.

She had even taken to her Instagram page to pen a lengthy post on her husband's efforts to make LIK and what it meant to them on the day of the film's release.

Responding to Nayanthara's post, Vignesh Shivan, on his stories section, had said, "My Uyir (My Life), You write these captions much better than me! Love you my strength... Love you my wife... love you my friend... my producer... From the day you heard NRD(Naanum Rowdy Dhaan) script without judging who I am, where I came from... till today! My life is no short of a blessing! All cos of you my ulagam! Love you so much!."

For the unaware, Nayanthara, in her post on LIK, had said, "Today is the release of LIK. The film that taught us life…The film that taught us to dream big…The film that taught us that we could actually make those dreams come true…The film that taught us strength… The film that taught us to fight against all odds…The film that taught us that amidst the highest chaos… life can be beautiful…LIK is not just a film… It is the courage of a man who chose to dream beyond his circumstances, holding on tightly to a vision that once felt impossible!!It is the vision of a man who refused to settle for anything less."

Nayanthara then went on to say, "Dear director Vignesh Shivan, Today is the day all of us around you, have been waiting for…The day the world finally gets to see the writer-director in you. Your years of hard work, your quiet perseverance… every time you chose to keep going, all the strength it took, and all the belief you never let go of… the love you have for films and the connection you have with your audience will finally bring you everything you’ve been holding on for, all this while."

Nayanthara had further added, "Always rooting for you as your biggest fan. This is from someone who has been right there through these 10 years… in all the quiet in-betweens, watching it all unfold, closely. I’ve seen how cinema isn’t just something you do - it’s something you LIVE.In every lyric you think of, every idea you chase, every moment you choose it over everything else, again and again. From the little bit of experience that I have… I can only say one thing, CINEMA WILL NEVER FAIL YOU. All these years… you have loved cinema with everything you had…And today… it is going to give all that love back in full."

She had ended the note saying, "TEAM LIK… today I can say that am so proud and unbelievably blessed to have all of you in this team and in our lives. Without all of you, we wouldn’t have been able to make it here…Just soooo grateful. Today is the day."

--IANS

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