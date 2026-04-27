Bengal polls: Video of firebrand police officer goes viral in South 24 Parganas​

Kolkata, April 27 (IANS) The Election Commission has appointed IPS officer Ajay Pal Sharma, known as the 'encounter specialist' of Uttar Pradesh, as the new police observer of South 24 Parganas district.​

This step is seen as a measure to maintain law and order in various sensitive areas of the state ahead of the second phase of voting.​

In this situation, a video of Ajay Pal Sharma has gone viral on social media, sparking a new political debate.​

In the video, he is seen going to the house of Trinamool Congress candidate Jahangir from the Falta area and directly scolding him and ordering him to follow the law.​

In the video, he can be heard telling Jahangir to reform, or he will face consequences later.​

As soon as the incident came to light, there was a sensation in political circles.​

However, various questions have already started to arise about the authenticity and context of the video.​

Opposition political parties are trying to increase pressure on the ruling party by using this incident as a tool.​

On the other hand, the Trinamool Congress has claimed that the entire incident is being spread intentionally and that, through this, an attempt is being made to create confusion before the elections.​

The Election Commission has not yet made any official comment on this video.​

However, according to Commission sources, strict vigilance has been ordered for observers to ensure free and peaceful elections in the state.​

It has also been said that prompt action will be taken if any allegations of law violation are made against any candidate or political party.​

According to political analysts, the presence of an officer with a tough image like Ajay Pal Sharma can play an important role in controlling the law and order situation before the elections.​

However, it goes without saying that his every move will be interpreted politically.​

Recently, the Election Commission released a list of 11 new police observers.

​At the top of that list is Ajay Pal Sharma.

​He is known as the 'Dabang officer' due to his tough administrative role and daring steps during his tenure in Uttar Pradesh.​

His tough stance in combating crime and ability to make quick decisions have set him apart from others.​

Ajay Pal Sharma is a 2011-batch Indian Police Service officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre.​

He is currently serving as the Additional Commissioner of Police, Prayagraj.​

--IANS

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