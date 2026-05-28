IMEC remains top priority, says EU commissioner after meeting EAM Jaishankar

Nicosia, May 28 (IANS) European Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Suica on Thursday said the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) remained a shared top priority after her meeting with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar in Cyprus.

“Happy to meet you @DrSJaishankar today in Cyprus at the Informal Meeting of Foreign Affairs Ministers,” Suica wrote on X after the meeting with the EAM.

“The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor #IMEC remains a shared top priority in view of deepening trade, improving energy and digital connections, and becoming an important driver of peace and prosperity across the region,” the EU commissioner said.

She added that the India-European Union (EU) partnership was moving ahead strongly, helping drive growth, strengthen stability and create opportunities across Europe, the Middle East, the Gulf and India.

“At a time of growing tensions, the EU and India remain committed to working together to support stability in the Middle East and ensure secure maritime routes, including through the Strait of Hormuz,” Suica noted.

EAM Jaishankar paid an official visit to Cyprus from May 27-28 at the invitation of EU High Representative and Vice President Kaja Kallas and Cyprus Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos to attend the informal meeting of EU Ministers for Foreign Affairs (Gymnich) as a special invitee.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the EAM attended the working session of the informal meeting of EU Ministers of Foreign Affairs (Gymnich) on May 28.

Discussions focused on policy issues of shared interest, particularly the geopolitical implications of developments in West Asia and the wider region, the MEA said.

On the sidelines of the Gymnich meeting, EAM Jaishankar held structured bilateral meetings with Kaja Kallas; Constantinos Kombos; Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia; Andrii Sybiha, Foreign Minister of Ukraine; and Jose Manuel Albares Bueno, Spain’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation.

“These meetings and his interactions with other EU Ministers provided an opportunity to exchange perspectives on West Asia, the Ukraine conflict, India-EU cooperation, bilateral relations and wider regional developments,” the MEA said.

“The EAM’s visit reinforced India’s deepening engagement with Cyprus, the European Union and key regional partners, and further strengthened the India-EU Strategic Partnership,” it added.

--IANS

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