May 29, 2026 12:28 AM हिंदी

Harmanpreet Kaur sits out of the first T20I against England

Harmanpreet Kaur sits out of the first T20I against England Women at Chelmsford on Thursday. Photo credit: BCCI Women

Chelmsford, May 28 (IANS) In the series before the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup, India women decided to go into the opening match of the white-ball series against England without regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI informed via social media post that Harmanpreet Kaur has been rested for the first T20I against England and that Smriti Mandhana will be leading the side.

"Captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been rested for the first T20I against England Women in Chelmsford. Smriti Mandhana is leading the side in her absence," said the post on X, formerly Twitter.

"I think she'll be ready for the second match," said Mandhana at the toss as India handed a debut to Nandani Sharma, who finished as the joint-leading wicket-taker at the recent Women's Premier League (WPL).

England also went into the match without regular skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt, nursing her troublesome calf. Charlie Dean was leading the side.

England Women won the toss and elected to bowl first as they handed a debut to Tilly Corteen-Coleman.

Having claimed their maiden T20 World Cup title at home last year, India are making their final preparations for the mega event by locking horns with England in a three-match T20I series to familiarise themselves with the conditions on offer. The Indian players will be taking the field in England on a high following their success over the hosts in the previous white-ball series.

With India riding on a wave of confidence, Harman conceded that a fairytale ending to the upcoming tournament will be a dream come true for her. “It will be a dream come true for any cricketer who made their debut in England and then winning the World Cup in England, I think I can't ask anything else for myself and from God,” she said in the pre-match press conference in Chelmsford on Wednesday.

--IANS

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