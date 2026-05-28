HM Amit Shah inaugurates hostel facility for 1,600 students at Maa Umiya Dham in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, May 28 (IANS) Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Thursday inaugurated hostel facilities for boys and girls at the Maa Umiya Dham campus in Ahmedabad and said the institution would strengthen educational opportunities for students while reflecting the social and economic progress achieved by the Patidar community.

The hostel complex, managed by Shri Umiya Mataji Sansthan of Unjha, has been developed to accommodate around 1,600 students.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Cabinet Minister Rushikesh Patel attended the inauguration ceremony.

Extending his wishes to the Patidar community for establishing modern educational facilities at what he described as a prime location in the city, HM Shah said the transformation brought about by the community within society was “remarkable”.

“The progress achieved by the Patidar community of Gujarat is unparalleled,” HM Shah said.

He said the development of Gujarat and the progress of the Patidar community had advanced together over the years, with the community making a significant contribution to the state’s growth.

HM Shah added that owing to its “simplicity and inclusive outlook”, the Patidar community had earned acceptance and respect across the country and abroad.

Praising the community’s values of “sacrifice, penance, hard work, honesty and patriotism”, HM Shah said: “Patidars today hold a prominent position in sectors including agriculture, education, textiles, pharmaceuticals, diamonds and real estate.”

HM Shah said a Demography Change Commission had been constituted to study what he termed “unnatural changes in population ratios”, examine the reasons behind such changes and implement corrective programmes wherever those changes were found to be linked to infiltration.

He further said that under BJP governance, the country had witnessed “transformative changes” ranging from the economy to internal security.

“Under the leadership of PM Modi, terrorism and Naxalism have been effectively eradicated across the country over the past 10 years,” HM Shah said.

Chief Minister Patel, addressing the gathering, said the hostel inaugurated at Umiya Dham Sola would become “a source of new direction and inspiration for society”.

Congratulating the organisers on the inauguration of the hostel building, Patel said PM Modi often stated that “a society that gives priority to education consistently progresses and attains new heights”.

“The Patidar community has successfully preserved its traditions while embracing education and modernity,” he said.

Patel said the development of a grand temple, student hostel and party plot together at the Umiya Dham campus would create a confluence of faith, education and social infrastructure.

He described the complex as a reflection of “the transformative change that society and collective organisational strength can bring to the field of education”.

Paying tribute to Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary, the Chief Minister said: “Savarkar laid the foundation of cultural nationalism while harmoniously embracing modernity and tradition. Over the past 12 years, PM Modi has worked towards placing national interest above all through cultural nationalism and pride in the nation’s rich heritage.”

He further said that under the leadership of PM Modi and during Amit Shah’s tenure as Union Home Minister, India was emerging as “a strong, secure and globally trusted nation”.

The Chief Minister also described HM Shah as “one of the country’s most successful Home Ministers”

“The Home Department has achieved significant milestones in internal security, law and order, border management and national unity through measures including the eradication of Naxalism and the abrogation of Article 370 from Kashmir,” he said.

Referring to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, Patel appealed to people to follow and support the Prime Minister’s appeal made in the national interest.

During the programme, HM Shah felicitated donors associated with the institution and unveiled the Taam Patra, a commemorative copper plate, along with the Hundi, a donation collection box.

Cabinet Minister Rushikesh Patel, former Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, former Union Minister and MP Parshottam Rupala, MLA and institution president Babu Patel, and Ramesh Patel also addressed the gathering.

State Minister Kantilal Amrutiya, local MPs and MLAs, leaders of the Patidar community, donors and a large number of community members were also present at the event.

--IANS

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