Tirthapati Institution dominates in All India Invitation School Rowing Meet

Kolkata, May 28 (IANS) Kolkata's Tirthapati Institution dominated the proceedings in the junior boys section, entering the finals of double scull and fours at the 51st All India Invitation Inter School Rowing Championship being organised by Lake Club at its course in Rabindra Sarobar in Kolkata on Thursday.

In the double scull final, it will be an all-Tirthapati affair as both their “A” and “B” teams reached the final, defeating New Horizon High School and Patha Bhavan “B” respectively, while in the fours event, Tirthapati “B” set up a title clash with Patha Bhavan “A,” beating St. James at the penultimate stage. Patha Bhavan “A” in the other semifinal got the better of their compatriots, Patha Bhavan “B”.

In the girls' division, Modern High School “A” and National High School proved their might, moving into the final of senior girls fours, defeating their Modern High “B” and Bagbazar Multipurpose High School, respectively. Modern High “B”, however, won the bronze in this event, defeating Bagbazar Multipurpose in the playoff for third position.

The fight for the top position in the senior girls' double scull would be between St Paul's and Ashok Hall, who proved too good against National High and South Point at the penultimate stage, respectively.

Earlier, Tirthapati Institution junior boys put up a fine show as both their teams, “a” and “b,” entered the semifinals of the junior boys double scull event. In the last four stages, Tirthapati ‘a” will meet New Horizon High School, while Tirthapati “b’ will be taken to Patha Bhavan.

Apart from the above four other teams, which also moved into the semifinals in different disciplines of the event, include Modern High School and Ashoke Hall, both in senior girls double scull, Beltola Girls' School, Ballygunge Siksha Sadan, both for junior girls fours, and Khalsa High School in senior boys double scull.

In their last group matches, Modern High beat National High, and Ashok Hall defeated Hirendra Leela Patranabis School Girls, while Beltola Girls and Ballygunge Siksha Sadan got the better of Future Hope and National High School, respectively. Khalsa High School defeated St Lawrence in their last group match before moving into the last four stage.

--IANS

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