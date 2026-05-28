May 29, 2026 12:28 AM हिंदी

FC Barcelona closing in on Newcastle's Gordon

FC Barcelona closing in on Newcastle's Anthony Gordon

Madrid, May 28 (IANS) FC Barcelona are closing in on their first signing for the 2026-27 La Liga season after reportedly reaching an agreement to sign England international winger Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United.

Barcelona-based newspaper Mundo Deportivo reported on Wednesday that the deal is worth around 70 million euros (81.3 million U.S. dollars), plus an initial 10 million euros in performance-related variables.

The newly crowned La Liga champion has reportedly fought off strong interest from Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich to secure the England international, who is expected to add balance to Barcelona's attack on the left flank.

Gordon scored 17 goals in 46 appearances for Newcastle last season and has earned 17 caps for England.

The 25-year-old is expected to arrive in Barcelona on Thursday to undergo medical tests and sign his contract, with both the player and the club keen to finalise the move before he joins England's World Cup preparations on Monday, June 1.

The 2025-26 La Liga season ended with Barcelona as the champion, Real Madrid second, and Oviedo, Mallorca, and Girona relegated to the second tier. Some clubs can look back with satisfaction, while others face an uncomfortable summer. Here are the end-of-term marks in Spain's top flight.

FC Barcelona finished top of the class, with Hansi Flick's side recovering from a slow start, perhaps affected by the loss of defender Inigo Martinez to Saudi Arabia, to dominate the competition.

Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Raphinha, Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia, and Joan Garcia were all outstanding, but Flick also deserves special praise for showing faith in young players and rotating a thin squad so effectively that injuries to key players were hardly noticed.

FC Barcelona confirmed Monday that head coach Hansi Flick has signed a contract extension until at least June 2028. The announcement came after Flick revealed during a press conference ahead of last week's La Liga trip to Alaves that he had agreed to a new deal.

The extension means the 61-year-old could spend five years in charge of the club, although Flick has not ruled out staying even longer if both sides remain satisfied.

--IANS

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