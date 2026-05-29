May 29, 2026 5:36 AM हिंदी

Joe Jonas unravels his 'bad' audition to be Jennifer Aniston's love interest

Joe Jonas unravels his 'bad' audition to be Jennifer Aniston's love interest

Los Angeles, May 29 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Joe Jonas has shared the details of his unpleasant audition. The singer tried out to play a love interest to the ‘Friends’ star Jennifer Aniston on ‘The Morning Show’.

In the recent episode of the new ‘Hey Jonas!’ podcast, Joe, 36, shared a story for the first time about his botched audition for the hit Apple TV drama series, reports ‘People’ magazine.

He said, “"I'll tell you a story about being early that was a ruiner for me. It was an audition. It was ‘The Morning Show’. It was my callback, and it was to play like a young anchor that they have in the show”.

As per ‘People’, Nick Jonas then jumped in to say the role was "a love interest for Jennifer Aniston”, while Kevin quipped, "I think it was the kind of, like, very handsome, talented-looking male, you know, like very right-wingy, podcast host guy”.

A conservative podcaster named Bro Hartman appeared in season 4 and had a brief unexpected romance with Aniston's Alex Levy. He was played by Boyd Holbrook. "Long story short, I show up early. They're auditioning a lot of very handsome young gentlemen, and they were like, 'Oh, we have a private room for you’. So I was like, 'Lovely’. So they put me in this private room, and then this is the saddest room you can imagine”.

Joe said, "It was just these little blinds, all the lights were off, and they didn't work, and I could hear clear as day all the guys auditioning. They're like, 'We just have two guys before you,' and these guys were crushing it”.

The singer said he "didn't bring headphones, so I'm just literally sitting in silence, reading the lines" before it was his turn. And then, "I just crash and burn”.

The audition was "so bad", he shared. "I did the terrible thing. They're like, 'Oh, you can use the, you can read off paper for this, if you want’. I'm like, 'I got it'. I'm like, 'I'm good’. And it was literally like, I don't even know what I'm auditioning for”.

All of the lines were "just gone from me" as soon as he stepped into the room. "It was such a bad audition”.

--IANS

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