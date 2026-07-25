July 25, 2026 5:54 PM हिंदी

Victory of India's youth, of families who lost their children and a united Opposition: Kharge on Pradhan's resignation

Victory of united Opposition, which raised voices in interest of students: Kharge on Pradhan's resignation

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) Congress National President, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Saturday said that the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is the victory of the youth, of families who lost their children and of the united Opposition, who raised their voices in the interest of the students.

This came as Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday announced his resignation as the Union Education Minister.

Taking to X, Kharge said, "India's 'Chatro ki Goonj' has finally reached the threshold of arrogant power. This is the victory of our millions of youth who raised their voices on the streets across the country to fix the education system."

"This is the victory of truth and the defeat of Mr Modi's stubbornness. This is the victory of all those families who lost their blood, their children, because this government is corrupt," he said.

"This is the victory of the united Opposition, who raised their voices from Parliament to the streets in the interest of the students. Now it is Mr Modi's turn to apologise to our young generation and to take strict action against those who unleashed lathis, batons, and pellet guns on them," the Congress chief added.

Meanwhile, Pradhan, in his letter to the country, said that he was deeply pained by the developments of the past 10 days and wanted to ensure that anti-national forces did not exploit the situation arising from the controversy over examination irregularities.

Submitting his resignation, Pradhan reaffirmed his commitment to youth and education while thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for support, framing it as a response to protect exam integrity and students' future.

This comes amid nationwide protests demanding strict action against the paper leaks and exam irregularities, and Education Minister Pradhan's resignation citing accountability.

--IANS

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