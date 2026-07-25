DRI seizes over 27 kg smuggled gold in multi-city operations, 12 held

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized more than 27 kg of foreign-origin smuggled gold and arrested 12 people in a series of intelligence-led operations conducted across the country, according to an official statement on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the Finance Ministry, the week-long crackdown uncovered gold concealed inside aircraft lavatories, specially fabricated cavities in vehicles and utensils, as well as on the bodies of passengers, highlighting the evolving modus operandi of organised gold smuggling networks.

In one of the biggest seizures, DRI officers at Mumbai intercepted three passengers arriving from Addis Ababa on July 23-24 and recovered six foreign-origin gold bars weighing around 12 kg concealed inside the ceiling panels of the rear lavatory of an aircraft.

In addition, investigations revealed that the passengers had hidden the gold for subsequent retrieval by airport staff.

The contraband was seized and all three passengers were arrested.

In another intelligence-led operation at Mumbai Airport on July 22-23, DRI officers uncovered a smuggling syndicate that concealed gold dust in wax form inside an aircraft lavatory for retrieval by compromised aircraft cleaning staff.

The operation resulted in the seizure of 3.7 kg of gold dust in wax form and the arrest of five people, including the carrier, cleaning staff, handler and recipient.

In Uttar Pradesh, DRI officers intercepted a woman travelling on the Brahmaputra Mail on July 23 and recovered 42 foreign-origin gold bars weighing around 5 kg concealed in a waist belt and inside her handbag.

During questioning, the passenger admitted that the gold had been smuggled into India through Bangladesh. The gold was seized and she was arrested.

In another operation carried out between July 19 and July 20, DRI officers intercepted a passenger at Kolkata Railway Station and recovered 4.6 kg of foreign-origin gold concealed inside specially fabricated utensils.

The agency also carried out separate operations in Cochin and Guwahati, recovering around 2 kg of foreign-origin gold.

The DRI said the coordinated operations underscore its continued efforts to dismantle organised gold smuggling syndicates and curb the illicit inflow of precious metals into the country.

--IANS

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