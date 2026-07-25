President Murmu lauds diaspora for promoting Indian culture and values in Romania

Bucharest, July 25 (IANS) The close bond between people of India and Romania remains the strongest pillar of relations between both countries, President Droupadi Murmu said while addressing members of the Indian community and ‘Friends of India’ in Bucharest on the concluding day of her State Visit to the country.

President Murmu also urged the Indian community in Romania to continue being active partners in the developmental journey of India.

“I am delighted to see that the Indian diaspora community is united in keeping India's cultural heritage vibrant in Romania. Your contributions to Romania's economy and society, as well as your efforts in promoting Indian culture and values here, make you a true representative of India,” President Murmu noted while addressing the Indian community.

On Friday, the Bucharest University of Economic Studies conferred an Honorary Doctorate on President Murmu.

She accepted the honour as a reflection of the enduring friendship between the peoples of India and Romania and urged the Bucharest University of Economic Studies and other Romanian educational institutions to deepen cooperation through joint research and faculty and student exchanges.

President Murmu described education as the “single‑most transformative force” in her life, while receiving the Honorary Doctorate (Doctor Honoris Causa).

She said her personal journey had taught her that education is the great equaliser, capable of reshaping lives and societies.

"I was born in a small village in a family with very limited means. I was the first girl from my village to go to college. That experience taught me more powerfully than any textbook that education is the great equaliser. It does not ask where you were born; only how far you are willing to travel," she said.

The award, the university’s highest academic distinction, was conferred in recognition of her contributions to academia, public service and international cooperation.

President arrived in Bucharest on Thursday on the last leg of her three-nation visit, making significant strides in India's diplomatic outreach to Eastern Europe.

–IANS

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