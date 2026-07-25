July 25, 2026 5:53 PM हिंदी

Shweta Tiwari asks CJP to seek Punjab education minister’s resignation after Dharmendra Pradhan resigns

Shweta Tiwari asks CJP to seek Punjab education minister’s resignation after Dharmendra Pradhan resigns

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Actress Shweta Tiwari has reacted to the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. On Saturday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a video of CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke.

In the video, Dipke can be heard saying that now Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned, they can seek anyone’s resignation from the cabinet, who under-performs.

Responding to the same, the actress wrote, “Now, when is the Punjab Education Minister resigning? And when are you protesting there, Cockroach Janta Party?”.

Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday, after weeks of massive student protests and consistent people’s movement in the heart of the national capital. The students sought his resignation over exam irregularities, particularly the NEET-UG paper leak.

His resignation comes after the brutal crackdown by Delhi Police against protestors at Jantar Mantar on July 20. The action by the cops flared up the entire nation, and angry citizens poured in huge numbers to support the students at Jantar Mantar. The protests also spread from Delhi to first the metro cities, and eventually small towns.

The protests intensified after Sonam Wangchuk was forcibly removed by Delhi Police from the protest site at Jantar Mantar in the early hours of July 18 after completing 21 days of an indefinite hunger strike. Authorities shifted him to a hospital, citing his deteriorating health, medical advice and compliance with a Delhi High Court order. Sonam Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in competitive exams.

--IANS

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