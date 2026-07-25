July 25, 2026 5:51 PM हिंदी

China’s tighter cross‑border fund flow rules may accelerate household capital exodus

China’s tighter cross‑border fund flow rules may accelerate household capital exodus

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) Chinese President Xi Jinping’s latest bid to curb capital flight from the country through tighter restrictions on cross‑border flows will accelerate the exodus of households, a new report has said.

The report from Uganda-based Nile Post said the effects of crackdown will ripple far beyond the intended scope and unsettle Hong Kong’s financial sector.

On May 22, the China Securities Regulatory Commission launched a crackdown on overseas fund channels, pressing Hong Kong and Singapore brokerages to wind down cross‑border businesses.

Officially, the move is being framed as targeting “illicit” flows, but experts said the clampdown signals growing insecurity of the Chinese administration.

These measures contradict Xi Jinping’s 2013 pledge to let markets play a “decisive” role, the report said, citing similar government interventions earlier, such as crushing Jack Ma’s Alibaba and limiting AI researchers’ travel.

"The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) treats symptoms while ignoring root causes. Ordinary Chinese families feel trapped. With property values collapsing, savings locked in banks, and opaque policies eroding trust, households are desperate to protect their wealth," the report said.

Chinese households are being forced to sponge off capital to foreign lands through underground channels, before packing up their families to permanently settle abroad.

Other signals of economic suffocation include banks quietly freezing account openings, regulators tightening loopholes.

Meanwhile, the People’s Bank of China is experimenting with reforms to modernise its monetary framework in line with advanced economies. The bank is considering a shift to a Fed‑style overnight policy rate.

Such steps could improve transparency, attract foreign investors and strengthen the yuan’s credibility as a reserve currency, but those reforms will only amount to cosmetic changes without genuine independence from political interference.

"The ruling party’s tendency to micromanage policy decisions limits transparency and erodes investor trust. Until the central bank is granted autonomy to act free of political pressure, reforms will remain partial at best," the report said.

—IANS

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