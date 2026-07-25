Employee grievances pending for over 25 years resolved: Minister

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) Union MoS for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Dr. Jitendra Singh on Saturday said the government’s focus on transparency, accountability and employee welfare resolved several legacy service‑related grievances that had remained pending for nearly 25 to 30 years.

Government remains committed to engaging with employee organisations through regular dialogue and constructive consultations, the minister said while interacting with a 12‑member delegation of the Bharatiya Postal Employees Federation affiliated with the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh.

The delegation raised a wide range of issues including service matters, employee welfare, recognition‑related concerns and the need for expeditious resolution of pending administrative and legal matters, the statement added.

Dr. Jitendra Singh told the delegation that “responsive governance, timely decision‑making and sustained administrative reforms have transformed grievance redressal into a key pillar of public administration.”

This ensured that long-pending issues of government employees are addressed in a fair, rule-based and time-bound manner, he added.

The delegation discussed issues concerning postal employees, including service matters, employee welfare, recognition-related issues and the need for expeditious resolution of pending administrative and legal matters.

It also highlighted issues requiring coordinated consideration across departments and sought continued support for addressing genuine employee concerns within the established legal and administrative framework.

Genuine representations are examined on merit and in accordance with the applicable rules and procedures, while matters involving multiple ministries and departments require wider institutional consultation to ensure legally sound, transparent and sustainable outcomes, he added.

He encouraged employee representatives to continue sharing documented suggestions and feedback to further strengthen governance and public service delivery.

The delegation appreciated the government's sustained emphasis on administrative reforms and acknowledged that several long-pending service-related cases and employee grievances, which have been unresolved for decades, have received focused attention in recent years.

They noted that improvements in grievance redressal mechanisms, transparency and administrative responsiveness have significantly strengthened the confidence of employees in the system.

—IANS

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