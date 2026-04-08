Victory for US: White House after Iran strike pause

Washington, April 8 (IANS) The White House has declared the US campaign against Iran a “victory,” saying military gains created leverage for a diplomatic opening after President Donald Trump ordered a pause in strikes.

“This is a victory for the United States that President Trump and our incredible military made happen,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a post on X on Tuesday night (local time).

She said the operation, referred to as “Operation Epic Fury,” had met and exceeded its objectives ahead of schedule.

“From the very beginning of Operation Epic Fury, President Trump estimated this would be a 4-6 week operation,” Leavitt said.

“Thanks to the unbelievable capabilities of our warriors, we have achieved and exceeded our core military objectives in 38 days.”

The statement marks the administration’s clearest effort yet to frame the halt in military action not as a climbdown, but as the result of battlefield success.

Leavitt said the campaign had strengthened Washington’s negotiating hand.

“The success of our military created maximum leverage, allowing President Trump and the team to engage in tough negotiations that have now created an opening for a diplomatic solution and long-term peace,” she said.

She also linked the outcome to developments in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route at the centre of the crisis.

“Additionally, President Trump got the Strait of Hormuz reopened,” she said.

The White House has tied the pause in strikes to ensuring safe passage through the waterway, which carries a significant share of global oil supplies.

Leavitt said further details on the operation would be shared by senior defence officials.

“More on that tomorrow morning from Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Chairman Caine!” she added.

Trump announced earlier that he would suspend planned attacks on Iran for two weeks, contingent on Tehran reopening the Strait of Hormuz and engaging in negotiations.

The administration has argued that sustained military pressure forced Iran to the negotiating table, enabling a shift toward diplomacy.

--IANS

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