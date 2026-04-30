Iran is ready for diplomacy if US changes approach: President Pezeshkian

Tehran, April 30 (IANS) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Thursday that Tehran is ready for the path of diplomacy if Washington changes its approach, local media reported.

He emphasised the readiness to pursue the diplomatic process if the US changes its excessive approach and provocative actions.

In a phone call with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Pezeshkian attributed the current insecurity in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz to the actions of the United States and Israel, stressing that "American piracy" against Iranian ships must be stopped and condemned.

Both leaders discussed letting a Japanese vessel with Japanese sailors through the Strait of Hormuz.

Takaichi conveyed her strong expectation that consultations between the United States and Iran will resume and reach a final agreement soon.

“I informed him that we view the safe passage of one Japanese-related vessel carrying three Japanese crew members through the Strait of Hormuz as a positive development from the perspective of protecting our nationals,” the Japanese PM wrote on X.

She also strongly urged that safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz be ensured as soon as possible for ships from all countries.

Takaichi mentioned that, during the call, President Pezeshkian explained Iran's position and future prospects.

She said she herself directly appealed to Pezeshkian and conducted various adjustments along with Foreign Minister Motegi and the embassy in Iran.

“Even now, many Japanese-related vessels, including those carrying Japanese nationals, remain in the Persian Gulf,” she highlighted.

On Thursday, in his remarks marking the Persian Gulf Nation Day, Pezeshkian emphasised that "any attempt to impose a blockade and maritime restrictions on the waterway is contrary to international law and a threat to the regional nations' interests and global peace and stability, and is doomed to failure."

The United States imposed its blockade on the Strait of Hormuz after post-ceasefire negotiations with Iran in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, on April 11 and 12 failed to lead to an agreement.

–IANS

ksk/as