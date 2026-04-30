Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shares her egg freezing struggles: It felt like a big balloon inside me

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shared her struggles with the egg freezing process during a candid conversation with Soha Ali Khan during her podcast "All About Her".

In the latest episode, Soha opened up about crucial topics such as egg freezing, reproductive choices, and medical advancements.

Soha asked, "When you refer to the fact that it took a lot out of you and you’ve done this one cycle and might wait for some time, what does that mean?"

Reacting to this, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shared that the process brought a lot of physical discomfort for her, leaving her drained.

She said, “Physically, I was in a lot of pain, which I don't think happens to everybody, but I was in a lot of pain. I couldn't stand straight because it just felt like there was a big balloon inside me, and my doctor was like maybe because you're just really small. So, I couldn't stand straight, and I used to go to my sister's house. So, I live in the B wing, and she lives in the A wing. So, I would walk to her house for her to inject me, and for 2 or 3 days, I couldn't even walk as I was in so much pain. I couldn't stand it."

Akansha revealed that when she asked the doctor what workout she could do, she was told she could only walk.

"After the first day, there's no way I can even walk. So, that was a lot. And I did not expect to feel so physically blah. It's not a period cramp. It's not pain. It's just a discomfort, which is bloating, heaviness, like there's just a big balloon in my stomach and it'll burst any minute. So, I need to be like this, and also the hormones.”

--IANS

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