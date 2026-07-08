Vicky Kaushal recalls Vir Hirani doing claps on 'Sanju' sets: 'It's been wonderful to watch his journey’

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Actor Vicky Kaushal reminisced about filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's son Vir Hirani's early days on the sets of his superhit movie 'Sanju'.

The actor recalled how Vir used to do the claps during the shoot before embarking on his own journey as an actor.

Vir, off late, has been recently receiving great reviews for his performance in father Rajkumar Hirani's OTT debut series 'Pritam & Pedro', and Vicky too congratulated the team and reflected on Vir's growth over the years.

"I have known Vir since the time of 'Sanju', and I've seen him clap in front of me during the shoots. Since the day I've known him, he has always been incredibly sincere, and over the years, he's worked hard and learned so much. It's been wonderful to watch his journey, and I wish him all the very best," Vicky said.

The 'Chhaava' actor also praised the team behind the series, adding, "The entire team is incredible, Raju sir, Avinash Arun, Arin, Vikrant Massey, and Arshad Warsi have all come together to create something truly special, and I'm excited for everyone to experience their work."

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 'Pritam & Pedro' marks the celebrated filmmaker's much-awaited OTT directorial debut.

The show has also trended in six languages, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi and Kannada.

Speaking about the overwhelming response, Rajkumar Hirani said the audience's acceptance of the show had been deeply humbling.

"The audience has voted with their time. The binge-watching, the repeat viewing and the overwhelming response to 'Pritam & Pedro' have been truly humbling. It's heartening to see these characters become a part of conversations across the country. We were often told that only dark, gritty stories work on OTT, but I think this acceptance is a reminder that audiences don't binge genres, they binge stories that make them laugh, touch their hearts and stay with them long after the credits roll," the filmmaker said.

The series also stars Arshad Warsi, Mona Singh in important roles.

--IANS

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