'Vibrant Punjab or frightened Punjab', BJP blasts AAP govt over attacks on cops

Chandigarh, May 28 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab over the prevailing law and order situation in the state, citing recent attacks on police personnel and the advisory issued for their safety.

The Punjab Police have reportedly issued a series of safety advisories for police personnel, especially those commuting from distant areas to the city for duty.

BJP national spokesperson R.P. Singh took to X to highlight police 'advisories' that allegedly asked officers to avoid travelling alone, refrain from wearing uniforms in public places, and avoid using two-wheelers amid fears of targeted attacks.

Raising questions over the condition of the state, Singh remarked whether Punjab was becoming a “Vibrant Punjab” or a “Frightened Punjab”, while referring to the recent killing of ASI Joga Singh and the earlier murder of two Punjab Police personnel in Gurdaspur as indicators of rising gang violence, terror-linked threats, and increasing daylight crimes that were impacting public safety and police morale.

In a post on X, Singh said, “If Punjab Police personnel are being instructed by the administration not to travel alone, to avoid wearing uniforms in public places, not to use two-wheelers, and to rely on public transport for their own safety, then a serious question arises: how secure is the common man?”

He further stated, “When those tasked with protecting society themselves start living in fear of targeted attacks, it reflects a terrifying decline in law and order in Punjab. Under the Aam Aadmi Party government, Punjab has been pushed into an atmosphere of fear and insecurity due to gang wars, threats linked to terrorism, and brazen daylight murders.”

Singh said that the brutal murder of ASI Joga Singh was “an assault on the morale and trust of the entire police force”.

He added that the earlier killing of two Punjab Police personnel at the Dorangla Border Outpost in Gurdaspur had already exposed what he described as the deteriorating security environment and the deepening law and order crisis in the state.

Targeting the ruling party, the BJP spokesperson said, “The government that came to power promising ‘change’ has instead pushed Punjab toward insecurity, uncertainty, and fear. If police personnel have to hide their uniforms and fear travelling alone for their safety, then how can a shopkeeper, farmer, student, trader, or the everyday citizen feel secure?”

Calling for stronger action against criminal networks, Singh further said, “Punjab today needs decisive leadership, a zero-tolerance policy against gangsters and terror networks, and a government that stands firmly with its security forces, rather than allowing the situation to deteriorate continuously.”

“The security of the police force is directly linked to the security of every citizen. A frightened police force means a frightened Punjab,” he added.

--IANS

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