Port performance index, digital reforms to boost global competitiveness

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) The ‘Logistics Port Performance Index’ (LPPI) is a major step towards improving the efficiency, transparency and global competitiveness of Indian ports, the government has said.

By promoting continuous improvement and global benchmarking, it will strengthen India’s position as a leading maritime power, said Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

The LPPI for FY 2024-25, along with four new digital initiatives, are aimed at improving governance, transparency and ease of doing business across the shipping ecosystem.

The index is a national benchmarking mechanism designed to assess and improve the operational performance of Indian ports.

It evaluates ports across three cargo segments dry bulk, liquid bulk and container cargo using operational indicators such as cargo handled, vessel turnaround time, berth idle time, pre-berthing waiting time, container dwell time and ship berth day output.

The framework assigns equal weightage to absolute performance and year-on-year improvement, encouraging continuous enhancement of port operations.

The index aligns with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, and seeks to strengthen India's position in global logistics and maritime trade, according to an official statement.

Moreover, four digital initiatives, developed by the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS), will improve service delivery, transparency and accountability for seafarers and maritime stakeholders. These include a 24x7 Grievance Redressal Module under the e-Navik platform, a Ship Registration Module on the e-Samudra platform, a Medical Practitioner Module and a Unified Ship Recycling Credit Note Module.

Sonowal said the system would allow grievances to be filed through multiple channels, including the e-Navik portal, toll-free helplines, WhatsApp and dedicated email services from anywhere in the world.

Seafarers work far away from home, often under difficult and uncertain conditions.

An effective grievance redressal mechanism is not merely an administrative necessity but a critical welfare and protection framework.

It reflects the PM Modi government’s responsibility as a maritime nation and reinforces India’s commitment to the principles of the Maritime Labour Convention, 2006, Sonowal noted.

India's ranking in the World Bank's Logistics Performance Index improved from 44th to 22nd position in the International Shipments category, while seven Indian ports featured among the world's top 100 ports in the World Bank's Container Port Performance Index 2024.

—IANS

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