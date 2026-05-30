FC Barcelona signs England winger Anthony Gordon

Madrid, May 30 (IANS) FC Barcelona confirmed the signing of England international winger Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United on Friday to make him only the third English player to represent the club after Gary Lineker and Marcus Rashford.

The 25-year-old has agreed a six-year contract for around 70 million euros (81.3 million US dollars), plus a further 10 million euros in incentives, after flying into Barcelona and passing his medical examination on Thursday.

The signing took place seven hours later than expected due to late problems with the legal paperwork, reported Xinhus.

"I was excited to play for Barca since I was three years of age," said Gordon, who spoke in Spanish during Friday's presentation at the Spotify Nou Camp.

"I wanted to speak Spanish because, as a kid, I believed I would play football for Barca, believe it or not. I have a physio in Newcastle, and we spoke every day, and I told him, 'one day I'll play for Barca, so I want to learn Spanish'.

"I found out very late (of Barcelona's interest), but as soon as I knew Barca were a serious option, there wasn't any question.

"Barca are the biggest club on the planet. It is stuff I dreamed [about] as a child."

The player spoke to the press on his arrival in the city that he was "very happy" at completing the move, before joining the England squad on June 1 to prepare for the World Cup finals.

Barcelona was on the receiving ends of Gordon's talents in the recently completed season when he scored Newcastle's goal in a 2-1 defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League group stage.

Ironically his arrival could mean Barcelona might change its mind on making Rashford's loan deal from Manchester United permanent, especially if the club continues to pursue its supposed interest in Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez.

Gordon joined Newcastle from home-town club Everton in January 2023 and has scored 39 goals in 152 appearances, while he has played 17 times for England, scoring twice..

--IANS

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