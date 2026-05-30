Divyanka Tripathi's heartwarming gesture towards security guard while taking newborn home wins hearts online

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) Television superstar Divyanka Tripathi has won the internet's admiration with a candid yet heartwarming gesture while taking her newborn baby boy home from the hospital.

In the video, Divyanka is seen stepping out of the car with her baby wrapped in a white blanket as family members accompany her.

As she approached the entrance of her residential complex, a security guard standing at the entrance held the door open for the family.

What caught the attention of netizens was Divyanka's sweet interaction with the guard.

Instead of simply walking past, the actress paused and lovingly gave him a glimpse of her newborn son. The security guard was also seen reciprocating with the same kindness and warmth, and in a traditional gesture of blessing, gently touched the little one as if showering him with love and good wishes.

The candid moment quickly went viral on social media, with users praising Divyanka for her humility and warmth.

Many called her "down-to-earth" and appreciated the way she shared her happiness with those around her.

One user wrote, "She has a really very kind heart." Another commented, "How cutely she is showing her baby to the guard." Another fan wrote, "She is so good, no attitude," while another added, "She's a sweetheart."

Many social media users also pointed out that the family has known the security guard for years through their vlogs and personal interactions.

Many hailed Divyanka for making the security guard a part of the family's joyous moment as they welcomed the newest member home.

Divyanka Tripathi and husband Vivek Dahiya who welcomed twin baby boys returned home from the hospital with her babies, on Friday evening.

The couple was seen arriving in a specially decorated car with balloons celebrating the arrival of the twin boys.

In March this year, on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, Divyanka and Vivek had shared the good news through a joint post social media.

Divyanka welcomed her babies on the 26th of May.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2016 after meeting on the sets of the hit show ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’, shared the happy news through an emotional social media announcement.

They joint post read, “The wait is finally over... 'The Boys' are here, and life already feels more beautiful than we ever imagined. Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye! Need all your blessings as Div and I begin this incredible new chapter of parenthood”.

They wrote in the caption, “We asked for happiness, God said take double.

---IANS

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