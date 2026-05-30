Allu Sirish marks one year since ‘Pelli Choopulu’ with wife Nayanika Reddy

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) Telugu film actor Allu Sirish has celebrated his and his wife Nayanika Reddy’s Pelli Choopulu ceremony, which took place exactly a year ago on the eve of his birthday.

Sirish shared a string of pictures from the pre-wedding custom in which the bride and groom, along with their families, meet formally to get to know each other before marriage.

The younger brother of superstar Allu Arjun shared that a year later, the couple is happily married and enjoying the new milestones of married life together.

He wrote on Instagram: “29th May 2025, exactly a year back on the eve of my birthday our “pelli choopulu” happened. Our families met and blessed our decision to get married.”

“Cut to: One year later, we’re happily married and opened our joint account together lol. The last one year was so magical and flew by so fast!” Sirish added.

Sirish married Nayanika Reddy in March earlier this year in a grand, intimate traditional ceremony in Hyderabad.

It was in December 2025 when Sirish announced his wedding date. He had shared that he would be tying the knot with Nayanika on March 6, the same day his brother Allu Arjun tied the knot with Sneha Reddy.

Sirish announced a viral reel featuring him alongside his nieces and nephews.

Sirish, known for his diverse film choices, has steadily carved a niche for himself in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema with a mix of commercial and content-driven projects.

He debuted as a lead actor with Gouravam in 2013. He later went on to appear in films such as Kotha Janta, Srirastu Subhamastu, Okka Kshanam and Urvasivo Rakshasivo. He was last seen in the film Buddy in 2024.

Directed by Sam Anton, the film also stars Gayatri Bhardwaj, Prisha Rajesh Singh and Ajmal Ameer in prominent roles. It tells the story of Pallavi, who after a terrible accident leaves her in a coma while her soul possesses the body of a teddy bear. With her organs in danger of being traded, she enlists the help of a pilot, Aditya.

--IANS

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