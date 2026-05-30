May 30, 2026 10:26 AM हिंदी

Jessica Alba says her heart ‘aches with pride’ as daughter Honor graduates

Jessica Alba says her heart ‘aches with pride’ as daughter Honor graduates

Los Angeles, May 30 (IANS) Hollywood star Jessica Alba got emotional as she celebrated her daughter Honor Marie Warren’s graduation, saying her “heart aches with pride” as she talked about the journey of watching her little girl grow into a young woman.

Sharing a string of images from the graduation ceremony on Instagram, Alba wrote: “My baby girl graduated yesterday and my heart aches with pride. To my Honorcita - It feels like yesterday I was holding you in my arms, and in the blink of an eye, you’re standing here ready for your next chapter.”

The 45-year-old actress said that when she closes her eyes, she can “still see the little girl who wanted one more bedtime song, one more story, and endless cuddles. And now, you’re graduating.”

“Honor, what I’ve always admired most about you is that you’ve never been afraid to be exactly who you are. You never followed the crowd, never settled for who others expected you to be, and never stopped chasing what felt true to you.”

“You move through the world with conviction, curiosity, kindness, and a courage that inspires everyone around you. Watching you grow into the young woman you are today has been one of the greatest privileges of my life. To say I’m proud of you is an understatement,” said Alba.

Alba added: “Time is fleeting. Time is sacred. And every moment of being your mom has been one of the greatest gifts of my life. Congratulations, baby girl. I love you forever and always.”

Alba was married to film producer Cash Warren. She walked down the isle in 2008. They have three children together Honor Marie Warren, Haven Garner Warren and Hayes Alba Warren.

The couple finalized their divorce in March 2026 and share joint custody of their children.

On the work front, Alba will next be seen Maserati: The Brothers, a biographical sports drama, starring Michele Morrone, Salvatore Esposito, Lorenzo De Moor, Anthony Hopkins, Andy García, Jessica Alba, and Al Pacino.

--IANS

dc/

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