Nicolas Otamendi joins River Plate

Buenos Aires, May 30 (IANS) River Plate has completed the signing of World Cup-winning defender Nicolas Otamendi from Portugal's Benfica on a free transfer, the Argentine club said on Friday.

The 38-year-old agreed to a contract that runs until December 2027, according to a brief statement on the Buenos Aires club's website.

"This Friday, May 29, the defender finalized his contract, which will keep him at the club from July 1, 2026, to December 31, 2027. The contract was signed in the presence of president Stefano Di Carlo, in the president’s office," read the brief statement published by the club on their official website.

The announcement came a day after Otamendi was included in Argentina's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which starts next month in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

"Arriving at the club I support is a dream come true. I waited a long time for this opportunity," Otamendi said in a video posted by River.

Otamendi made 281 appearances over six seasons with Benfica and helped the club to the 2022-23 Portuguese top-flight title.

The center-back previously had spells at Manchester City, Valencia, Porto, Atletico Mineiro and Velez Sarsfield. He has been capped 130 times for Argentina and was part of the Albiceleste squad that won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Nicolás Otamendi is concentrating on international duty and getting ready to head to the United States with Argentina for the 2026 FIFA World Cup before embarking on his new chapter with River Plate.

The experienced centre-back is expected to join Tottenham Hotspur’s Cristian Romero in the heart of Lionel Scaloni’s defence as the current champions start their title defence. Argentina kick off their Group J campaign against Algeria in Kansas City on June 16, with Austria and Jordan also in the group. Otamendi will then be joined at River by four of his Qatar 2022 World Cup-winning teammates – Franco Armani, Gonzalo Montiel, Marcos Acuña and Germán Pezzella – bolstering a squad already rich in international experience.

--IANS

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