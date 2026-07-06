VHP says Ram Mandir Trust enjoys continued public trust and devotion

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) A major organisational decision was taken in the important meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust held on Monday. The Trust accepted the resignations of General Secretary Champat Rai and Trustee Anil Mishra. Trustee Krishna Mohan has been assigned the responsibility as acting General Secretary until a regular appointment is made.

The meeting also discussed in detail the Trust’s functioning, ongoing investigation, and future administrative arrangements.

After the decisions, reactions came from the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the saint community.

In Delhi, VHP spokesperson Surendra Jain said that the Trust meeting was conducted in a very cordial atmosphere. The resignations of Champat Rai and Anil Mishra were accepted unanimously. He added that Trustee Krishna Mohan has been requested to take charge as acting General Secretary until a regular appointment is made. All members of the Trust are satisfied with the ongoing investigation process and believe it is progressing in the right direction.

He further said that anyone having facts, documents, or evidence should present them directly before the investigating authorities or the SIT instead of spreading public confusion, so that the probe can be completed in a fair and effective manner.

Surendra Jain said that efforts should not be made to create confusion or division in society regarding matters related to the Ram Temple. He stated that Hindu society will not accept any attempt that insults Lord Ram or divides society. The Trust has also formed a search committee to strengthen administrative arrangements. This committee, headed by Justice Pramod Kohli, will look for a regular Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The committee will select a qualified, full-time individual from across the country who can effectively manage the administrative functioning of the Ram Temple Trust.

On questions being raised about jewellery and donations offered at the Ram Temple, Surendra Jain clarified that all ornaments in the Trust’s possession are completely safe. If any devotee has doubts about missing offerings, they can visit Ayodhya and verify them with the trustees after taking an appointment. Silver items have been melted and securely stored at the government mint as per official regulations. Not even a single gram of material has gone missing. If anyone is found guilty during the investigation, strict action will be taken.

He also commented on political issues, saying that Akhilesh Yadav’s entire political career is linked to allegations of corruption, and therefore he tends to see corruption everywhere. He added that if public trust in the Ram Temple had declined, the number of visitors would have decreased, but instead, devotees continue to arrive in large numbers to seek darshan of Ram Lalla, showing clear public faith in the Trust.

He further said that India is a unique example where those facing allegations themselves have demanded an SIT investigation, a level of transparency not seen in other political parties.

In Ayodhya, Mahant Kamal Nayan Das Maharaj stated that Krishna Mohan has been given the responsibility of acting General Secretary. He said that there was no major discussion regarding Anil Mishra in the meeting, while emphasis was placed on the smooth functioning of organisational responsibilities.

Mahant Kamal Nayan Das Ji Maharaj, successor of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, said that during the meeting, Champat Rai had submitted his resignation, taking moral responsibility for the current situation. He added that most trustees present were not in favour of accepting his resignation, but it was ultimately accepted considering organisational needs. Krishna Mohan was then appointed acting General Secretary to ensure continuity of work.

--IANS

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