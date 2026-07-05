July 05, 2026 3:27 PM हिंदी

VHP chief demands probe into Oppn's allegations of Ram Mandir donation 'theft'

VHP chief demands probe into Oppn's allegations of Ram Mandir donation 'theft'

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) International President Alok Kumar has written a letter to the Investigation Officer of the Ram Temple embezzlement case, seeking a probe into the allegations made by several opposition leaders.

In his letter, Alok Kumar has mentioned the allegations made by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, party leader Sanjay Singh and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ram Gopal Yadav, regarding the alleged misappropriation of donations and offerings made at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and sought a thorough investigation.

Quoting the allegations made by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, he wrote: "This question is also important: whether small employees can single-handedly turn off CCTV and misappropriate donations worth thousands of crores, or is there collusion of some big people behind this?"

Regarding the AAP chief, Alok Kumar said that Arvind Kejriwal made a serious allegation that Lord Ram's necklace, Charan Padukas, diamonds, jewellery, silver bricks, silver lamps and a huge amount of cash have been stolen. "He claimed that if an impartial investigation is conducted, the government may fall," wrote the VHP chief in the letter.

SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav alleged that a huge scam of about Rs 20,000 crore has taken place in the Ram Temple, the VHP chief wrote.

"Missing precious metals He said that 50-50 kg of gold, silver, diamond necklaces and cash worth crores of rupees donated by devotees from India and abroad are missing, of which there is no trace in the records. He claimed that not only small employees or Champat Rai, but many 'big names' and influential people are also involved in this theft."

"AAP MP Sanjay Singh also spoke openly about the theft of more than Rs 200 crore and accused more than 50 employees of being involved in it. Singh has reportedly appeared before the SIT and has given some documents regarding his allegation of the purchase of lands at inflated prices," Kumar said.

Further, the VHP chief has also asked for action against the opposition leaders if the allegations are found to be false.

"If it is found that knowingly false or reckless allegations have been made without any supporting basis, the Investigating Agency may consider taking such action as may be permissible in law. Nobody can be permitted to make wild allegations that tend to create and promote feelings of hatred, ill will and enmity and get away with it," he mentioned in the letter.

Meanwhile, the meeting of the Vishwas Hindu Parishad is scheduled in Delhi on July 19 and 20 and is expected to be attended by around 300 representatives.

The meeting was earlier scheduled to be held in Ayodhya but has now been shifted to the national capital amid the ongoing investigation into the alleged irregularities at the Ram Temple.

--IANS

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