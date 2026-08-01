Flurry of bogeys on a tough day see Diksha and Aditi miss cut at Women’s Open

Royal Lytham & St Annes, Aug 1 (IANS) Diksha Dagar had a disastrous back nine with five bogeys and ended with a card of 7-over 78 that ended her challenge at the 2026 AIG Women’s Open. She had shot a fine 2-under 69 on the opening day, but a combined 5-over total meant she exited early from the last women’s major of the season.

Also exiting early was Aditi Ashok (74-73) at 5-over, and she also missed the cut by one shot. The cut fell at +4, with 68 players making it through to the weekend.

The cut fell at +4, with 68 players making it through to the weekend, and both Indians are out as they gave away crucial strokes in the closing stages.

Haeran Ryu produced a round of 69 (-2) on day two after a 66 on Day one, to hold a one-stroke lead at the midway mark at Royal Lytham & St Annes. The Korean star had a rocky start but recovered well on the second day of action with a bogey on three and a double bogey on five.

Diksha, who is supported by Hero, had eight bogeys against one birdie, and Aditi had three bogeys, all on the second nine, against one birdie.

Ryu, the two-time Major champion, recovered well, rolling in birdies on holes seven, nine and 10.

Ryu, who has won the last two Major championships in 2026, added further birdies on 15 and 18 to seal her place at the summit of the leaderboard on seven-under-par.

Japan’s Shiho Kuwaki is in second place after a round of 70 (-1) which included four birdies and three bogeys. Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul and American Yealimi Noh share third place on five-under after rounds of 73 and 70, respectively.

Five-time LET winner Thitikul led overnight but struggled on day two with just one birdie and three bogeys on her scorecard.

Noh began her day well with a birdie on the second before a double bogey on the fourth; however, she bounced back with back-to-back birdies on five and six.

The American made another birdie on the 11th hole and dropped a shot on the 15th to be in T3 heading into the weekend.

Korea’s Soo Bin Joo is in outright fifth place on three-under-par after a round of 69 (-2) at Royal Lytham & St Annes.

Eight players are one shot further back in a tie for sixth place, including home favourites Charley Hull and Lottie Woad, as well as Spanish amateur Paula Martin Sampedro.

Hull produced a round of even par on day two, but one of her highlights was a hole-out from the bunker on 17.

--IANS

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