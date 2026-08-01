LatentView Analytics reports 6 pc decline in Q1 profit

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) AI-driven analytics, data engineering and consulting company LatentView Analytics on Saturday reported nearly 6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of FY27.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 48 crore in the April-June quarter, compared with Rs 51 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations grew 21.6 per cent YoY to Rs 287 crore during the quarter from Rs 236 crore a year ago.

The Chennai-headquartered company reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of Rs 56 crore for the quarter, up 12 per cent from Rs 50 crore in the year-ago period.

However, EBITDA margin contracted by 170 basis points to 19.5 per cent from 21.2 per cent in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, reflecting pressure on operating profitability despite healthy revenue growth.

According to the company's stock exchange filing, total income increased to Rs 308 crore during the quarter from Rs 259 crore a year earlier, while total expenses rose to Rs 242.9 crore from Rs 197.5 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Moreover, profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 65.3 crore lower than Rs 66.8 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of FY26.

Shares of LatentView Analytics ended 0.6 per cent higher at Rs 315.70 apiece on the BSE on Friday. However, the stock has remained under pressure over the longer term, declining more than 22 per cent over the past six months, compared with a 5 per cent decline in the Sensex.

On a one-year basis, the stock has fallen 23 per cent, significantly underperforming the benchmark Sensex, which has slipped 3.8 per cent during the same period.

--IANS

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