CWG 2026: Soman strikes gold, Shubham bags silver as India secure double in Shot Put F57

Glasgow, Aug 1 (IANS) India created history in para athletics at the Commonwealth Games 2026 as Soman Rana clinched the country's first-ever gold medal in the Men's Shot Put F57 event, while compatriot Shubham Juyal completed a memorable one-two by claiming silver on Saturday.

It was India's maiden gold medal in the Men's Shot Put F57 at the Commonwealth Games and also the country's first-ever double podium finish in the event.

Soman produced the winning throw of 13.40m on his second attempt, a mark that none of his rivals could surpass during the remainder of the competition. Shubham, meanwhile, saved his best for last, launching the shot to 13.28m with his sixth and final attempt to move into the silver-medal position. Cameroon's Cedric Idriss Lekezo Azamdzi settled for the bronze medal with a best effort of 12.57m.

Soman made an impressive start to the competition with an opening throw of 13.38m before improving to the gold medal-winning 13.40m in his second attempt. His third effort was a foul, while his remaining throws measured 13.14m, 13.17m and 13.11m. Although he could not better his second-round effort, it proved more than enough to secure the top spot on the podium.

Shubham displayed remarkable consistency throughout the final. He opened with 13.08m, followed by 12.42m, before improving to 13.27m in the third round. He then managed 13.16m and 12.88m, before delivering his finest throw of 13.28m on the final attempt to seal the silver medal.

The gold marked another major achievement for Soman Rana, who overcame a career-threatening mine blast injury suffered while serving with the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir in 2006.

After undergoing rehabilitation and taking up para athletics, the two-time Paralympian has emerged as one of India's leading F57 shot putters, winning medals at the Asian Para Games, World Para Athletics Championships and national competitions before adding a historic Commonwealth Games gold to his resume.

For Shubham, the silver medal capped a remarkable journey. The Roorkee-born athlete saw his dream of becoming an Army officer shattered after losing a leg in a motorcycle accident in 2022. Choosing para sport during rehabilitation, he joined the Army's Paralympic Sports Node and rapidly progressed in the F57 category, earning medals at the National Para Athletics Championships, Khelo India Para Games and Indian Open Para Athletics before making his breakthrough on the Commonwealth Games stage.

--IANS

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