Andhra Pradesh's first semiconductor plant to boost chip ecosystem, create jobs: Experts

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh's first semiconductor manufacturing facility -- inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Visakhapatnam under the India Semiconductor Mission -- is expected to strengthen the state's chip ecosystem, create high-skilled jobs and accelerate the growth of semiconductor manufacturing, industry experts said on Saturday.

The facility which developed by ASIP Technologies Pvt Ltd in partnership with APACT, Republic of Korea, with an investment of over Rs 460 crore will have capacity to manufacture around 96 million semiconductor chips annually.

The facility is Andhra Pradesh’s first semiconductor manufacturing plant approved under the India Semiconductor Mission, the statement added.

The groundbreaking development stands testament to the sweeping momentum of India's semiconductor ecosystem which is rapidly moving from announcement to execution, said Ashok Chandak, President, IESA and SEMI India, adding that the "momentum is building on the policy front as well."

Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has built a credible and globally trusted semiconductor ecosystem through bold policy initiatives, unwavering commitment and policy continuity, he added.

Andhra Pradesh is rapidly emerging as a leading technology destination, with its electronics manufacturing and data centres becoming important pillars of India's growing semiconductor ecosystem, Chandak said.

The Union Cabinet's approval of two additional semiconductor projects on May 5, 2026, brought the total count of approved facilities under the India Semiconductor Mission to 12 across six states, with cumulative investments of approximately Rs 1.64 lakh crore.

The Union Cabinet’s approval on Semicon 2.0 (India Semiconductor Mission 2.0) with a fiscal outlay of Rs 1,27,500 crore will extend the programme's focus to expand local design, materials production, and advanced manufacturing and resilient global supply chains.

As many as 24 semiconductor design projects are currently being supported under the Design Linked Incentive Scheme, the statement added.

—IANS

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