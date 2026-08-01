Nora Fatehi calls her latest single Slay to the Rhythm 'a summer banger'

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Nora Fatehi treated the fans with the latest single, 'Slay to the Rhythm', from her EP, 'Play' on Saturday.

Crooned by Nora Fatehi and Ma3iz with a score by Sanjoy, the track reached the music lovers after the success of 'Champions' and 'Locked In'.

Talking about her next, Nora Fatehi called 'Slay to the Rhythm' a summer banger.

Spilling her excitement, she shared, "This is a summer banger. It's a tribute to music and dancers all around the world and to the power of rhythm, how it has connected people across the globe and opened so many doors for artists like me. It's a celebration of music and dance and how they give us the confidence to chase our dreams."

She also added, "This one is special for me! As an Independent artist and producer, this project marks my elevation as an artist musically. This song is about being FREE and celebrating music and dance! Both things that opened so many doors for me and connected me with all of you! Dance and music took me around the world and made the impossible possible! I hope this one inspires you to be free from the judgements of society and follow your heart always."

Before this, on June 25 this year, Nora Fatehi came out with another track, "Ya Baba".

The number has been inspired by the iconic Tunisian folk classic "Sidi Mansour". Taking a trip down memory lane, Nora shared that she used to listen to this song during weddings and other events.

“I’m taking a trip down memory lane and revisiting an iconic song that was a part of my childhood and years later, it’s still finding its way back to me in the most special ways. What are some songs that make you nostalgic?," Nora Fatehi wrote on social media.

--IANS

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