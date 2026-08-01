Ram Charan releases hilarious trailer of Varun Tej's 'Korean Kanakaraju'

Hyderabad, Aug 1 (IANS) Telugu star Ram Charan on Saturday released the trailer of director Merlapaka Gandhi's eagerly awaited horror comedy film 'Korean Kanakaraju', featuring actor Varun Tej in the lead, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to his X timeline to release the hilarious trailer of 'Korean Kanakaraju', Ram Charan wrote,"#KoreanKanakaraju trailer is an absolute laugh riot from start to finish! @IAmVarunTej is fantastic and slips into the role with such ease. GandhiMerlapaka seems to have packed this one with loads of entertainment. Satya is in top form, @RitikaNayak_ looks lovely! Best wishes to the entire team for the release on August 7th! Looking forward to watching it."

The trailer opens on an intriguing note as Satya, his father, and Ritika Naik perform a Kshudra Puja to summon the mysterious Korean Kanakaraju. The narrative then shifts to a carefree youngster from Penukonda, who falls in love with a girl working at the Kia manufacturing plant. Just when life seems perfect, an unexpected twist changes everything. Possessed by the spirit of a dreaded Korean underworld don, the protagonist undergoes a startling transformation, setting the stage for a wildly entertaining ride.

Director Merlapaka Gandhi comes up with an imaginative and refreshingly original concept that cleverly fuses the rustic flavour of Rayalaseema with Korean folklore. The trailer strikes a fine balance between spooky moments and laugh-out-loud comedy, while also packing in stylish action and emotional beats. The spectacular fire-versus-water action sequence emerges as one of the biggest visual attractions, and the hilarious closing shot, where Varun Tej's possessed character frightens Satya, leaves the trailer on a highly entertaining high.

The film has cinematography by Manoj Reddy Katasani and editing by Satyaa G. It has been produced by UV Creations in association with First Frame Entertainment and is slated to hit screens on August 7 this year.

--IANS

mkr/