June 02, 2026 5:49 PM हिंदी

25 Nepali start-ups join India-Nepal innovation programme in Chennai

25 Nepali start-ups join India-Nepal innovation programme in Chennai

Kathmandu, June 2 The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has announced the commencement of the second cohort of the India-Nepal Startup Partnership Network (IN-SPAN) programme, aimed at providing Nepali start-up entrepreneurs with learning and collaboration opportunities within the Indian start-up ecosystem.

According to the Embassy, 25 Nepali start-ups from diverse technology and innovation sectors are participating in the IN-SPAN programme, under which they will receive entrepreneurship training, Artificial Intelligence (AI) skill development, investment pitch preparation, and networking and internship opportunities with Indian start-ups operating in related domains.

The selected start-ups represent sectors including Artificial Intelligence (AI), biotechnology, clean technology, fintech, healthtech, agritech, e-commerce, mobility, manufacturing and construction technology, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), aerospace, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), according to the Indian Embassy.

The eight-week initiative aims to strengthen innovation-driven collaboration and entrepreneurship ties between India and Nepal by supporting emerging start-ups and fostering cross-border partnerships.

“Over the next eight weeks, these 25 startups will undergo a rigorous entrepreneurship training programme, AI skilling, investment pitches, and networking and internship opportunities with Indian startups in their respective domains,” the Embassy said.

The inaugural ceremony of the second cohort was held at IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation and attended by academics from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, along with M J Shankar Raman, CEO of IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation.

Addressing the event virtually, Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava appreciated the diversity of the participating start-ups and encouraged them to collaborate closely with the broader start-up ecosystem.

According to the Embassy, the participants will undergo entrepreneurship training during the first four weeks of the programme, followed by AI-focused skill development training for CEOs during the fifth and sixth weeks. During the seventh and eighth weeks, participants will engage in business networking and start-up pitch deck presentations.

The Embassy had earlier invited applications from Nepali start-ups beginning May 7, and the eligible companies were selected through a competitive process.

Earlier, during the first cohort of IN-SPAN held in December last year and January this year, 24 Nepali start-ups representing sectors such as cybersecurity, e-commerce, AI, quick commerce, edtech, healthcare, drone technology, cleantech, agritech, legal tech, climate tech, aerospace, and fintech participated.

The Embassy said that several Nepali start-ups were able to establish business collaborations with Indian start-ups during the programme. “Nine Nepali start-ups also received incubation and investment offers from the IIT Madras Incubation Cell and IITM Pravartak," it added.

--IANS

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