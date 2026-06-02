‘Udne Ki Aasha’ actress Neha Harsora calls Aishwarya Rai a true representation of Indian culture

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Television actress Neha Harsora has expressed her admiration for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Speaking to IANS, the ‘Udne Ki Aasha’ actress called Rai a true representation of Indian culture. Praising the actress for her grace, style, and global presence, Neha highlighted how Aishwarya consistently embodies and promotes India’s cultural identity on the world stage. When asked about the most fashionable actress, Neha Harsora said she has always been very fond of Aishwarya Rai. She added that while opinions may vary, for her personally, the ‘Taal’ actress stands out for her timeless style and elegance.

Harsora shared, “Actually, I have been very fond of Aishwarya Rai. So, I don't know. Probably, many people will agree or disagree. But it's just me. I am very fond of her. So, whatever she does, whatever she brings to the table, I think it's a style. It's a timeless beauty, which I adore a lot. And the way she represents our culture, our India, I think that is something that I love the most about her. So, probably for me, she is the one.”

Neha chose Shah Rukh Khan as her pick among male actors, saying, “And with males, of course, our beloved SRK. I love him. So, whatever he brings on the table is something that I just love.

Neha Harsora was recently spotted at the studded Star Parivaar Fashion Show.

Speaking about her fashion choices, Neha Harsora told IANS, “I feel like fashion is all about you. Yourself. Your comfort zone. The way you can slay a particular fit. Just because a designer has made it and you are wearing it, but you are not comfortable, it will never become a fashion. Until your body, or you, will not be able to accept it, or you will not be able to tell it, that this is what I love the most, what I slay, and what looks good on me. So, for me, fashion is something that will touch me through my heart and will bring something really graceful on the floor. So, that is fashion for me.”

--IANS

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