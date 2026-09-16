September 16, 2026 9:09 PM हिंदी

Veteran Kannada actor Anant Nag to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award, thanks PM Modi for heartfelt wishes

Veteran Kannada actor Anant Nag to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award, thanks PM Modi for heartfelt wishes

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Veteran Kannada actor Anant Nag has been named the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2024 for his contribution to Indian cinema. He will receive the prestigious honor on September 22 at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony.

Following the announcement on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared a congratulatory Tweet for him.

Refreshing your memory, Anant Nag was also awarded the Padma Bhushan last year by President Droupadi Murmu.

The veteran actor expressed his excitement about his latest achievement during an exclusive conversation with IANS.

He said, ''Well, just last year I was a happy recipient of Padma Bhushan from the hands of the President, and I was happy to meet the Prime Minister, and now this has come, and the Prime Minister has tweeted. I was very happy because of that. I'm very grateful and thankful to him."

He also went on to thank the people of Karnataka for all the love and support throughout the years.

"At the same time, all this is because of the people of Karnataka. You know, they have blessed me, blessed my films, supported me for the last fifty years. And in this, in particular, the journalists of Karnataka, right from those fifty years, of all newspapers, have been very, very helpful, and then subsequently the TV channels and all. And of course, the people at large. So I'm very grateful, and I kind of dedicate this. This too, last year I had dedicated Padma Bhushan to the people of Karnataka. This year I have got another opportunity to, you know, again dedicate it to the people of Karnataka and now India because this is for the acting award. Padma Bhushan is to various people, but the Phalke Award in particular is for, you know, for the purpose of acting and such. And then the Prime Minister himself has tweeted such a beautiful tweet it is,'' he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Anant Nag, saying, "Congratulations to the legendary Anant Nag Ji on being conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. For several decades, his effortless performances, remarkable versatility and brilliance have left a very strong mark on Indian cinema, particularly Kannada cinema. In whichever role he has played, he brought rare depth and authenticity. This is indeed a richly deserved honour for a truly distinguished artist (sic)."

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Chinese President Xi’s political purge deepens, over 40 Central Committee members face expulsion

Chinese President Xi’s political purge deepens, over 40 Central Committee members face expulsion

Charlotte (North Carolina) to host WTA Finals from 2027 to 2029. Photo credit: WTA Tour

Charlotte to host WTA Finals from 2027 to 2029

Veteran Kannada actor Anant Nag to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award, thanks PM Modi for heartfelt wishes

Veteran Kannada actor Anant Nag to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award, thanks PM Modi for heartfelt wishes

‘The Vvaan’ trailer starring Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah sets the stage for enchanting folklore deep in forest

‘The Vvaan’ trailer starring Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah sets the stage for enchanting folklore deep in forest

India emerging as confident, constructive and influential voice amid geopolitical tensions: Report

India emerging as confident, constructive and influential voice amid geopolitical tensions: Report

Asian Games: China, Japan, South Korea, Iran reach semifinals of basketball competitions (Credit: Xinhua)

Asian Games: China, Japan, South Korea, Iran reach semifinals of basketball competitions

Robert De Niro wells up as Amy Poehler compliments him

Robert De Niro wells up as Amy Poehler compliments him

CBFC reconstitutes the 18-member committee, includes Preity Zina, Roopali Ganguly, Pallavi Joshi, Pankaj Tripathi

CBFC reconstitutes the 18-member committee, includes Preity Zinta, Roopali Ganguly, Pallavi Joshi, Pankaj Tripathi

Taxation of digital economy has to be coolly studied: Sitharaman

Taxation of digital economy has to be coolly studied: Sitharaman

PoK's Rawalakot under siege for over 100 days but Kashmiri spirit refuses to kneel down

PoK's Rawalakot under siege for over 100 days but Kashmiri spirit refuses to kneel down