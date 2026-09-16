Robert De Niro wells up as Amy Poehler compliments him

Los Angeles, Sep 16 (IANS) Acting legend Robert De Niro teared up recently when he was complimented by actress Amy Poehler.

The actor recently appeared on the episode of ‘Good Hang with Amy Poehler’ podcast. The moment arrived near the end of the pair’s conversation, when the show host, 54, expressed her gratitude to the Oscar-winning legend, 83, for using his platform to speak out on issues he cares about.

She told the actor that his willingness to speak up was meaningful because of his age, stature and influence.

She said, “It’s often people of color. It’s often women. And to see a person like yourself, the age that you are and the status that you are, the best way I can describe it is when someone’s giving a terrible speech at a wedding and they’re ruining the wedding”.

She further mentioned, “And the wedding is America and there’s another adult who says, ‘We don’t talk like that. That’s not how you’re supposed to treat people. This is insane’. It makes everybody feel very safe. I’ve seen you do it over and over again and I really appreciate it”.

She told the actor that his willingness to speak up “means a lot to a lot of people” because he is standing up for people who don’t have the power to do so themselves. “So, thank you, Bob. And thanks for doing it over and over again”, she added.

She then realized that the veteran actor was crying. She said, “This is going to be a real switcheroo because I can’t believe I just made you cry. I feel incredible right now. Hold on. We got to get you your tissues. We got Good Hang tissues for you, Bob”.

When the show host asked what he would say to people who feel hopeless, the senior actor offered a simple answer.

“I understand that, but you have to fight. You have to fight because if you don’t fight, you’re not going to get anything”, she added.

--IANS

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