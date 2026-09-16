‘The Vvaan’ trailer starring Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah sets the stage for enchanting folklore deep in forest

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming film ‘The Vvaan’ was unveiled on Wednesday. It sets the stage for a strange and rooted folklore world where ancient beliefs and the supernatural collide.

The film features Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah in their first onscreen pairing. The trailer also expands the film's sense of scale, moving from the forbidden forest and its ominous secrets to moments of action, wonder, faith and outright spectacle as we know how danger is just around the corner. also stars Shweta Tiwari, Sunil Grover, Anup Soni, and Maniesh Paul as the ancillary cast.

The film is designed for the 70 mm screen. While its world is rooted in folklore and fantasy, the film brings together adventure, mystery and humour to shape itself as a complete family entertainer.

The film is bankrolled by Ektaa Kapoor, and follows her earlier production ‘Bhooth Bangla’, which starred Akshay Kumar in the lead.

‘The Vvaan’ is backed by some of the country's most distinctive storytellers including TVF’s Arunabh Kumar, director Deepak Mishra and Ektaa Kapoor for a commercial film that attempts to take Indian folklore into a new cinematic space. The ambition extends beyond the film, with ‘The Legend of Vvaan’ comic book already introducing audiences to the larger folklore surrounding its universe.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF and 11.11 Production, 'The Vvaan' is directed by Deepak Mishra, the story of the drama has been written by Arunabh Kumar. Manu Anand is responsible for camera work for the drama backed by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari. 'The Vvaan' is scheduled to reach the cinemas on September 25, 2026.

--IANS

aa/